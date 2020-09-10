Carol URQUHART

Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday September 2, 2020 in her 67th year. The Urquhart's are sad to announce the passing of Carol, who loved and was loved by many. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Betty Adams. Survived by Rod Urquhart. Loving mother of Braek (Mel) and Taegan. Proud grandmother of Angus and Amelia. Dear sister of Tamara (Nancy) and Debbie. A Celebration of Carol's life will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.
Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 10, 2020.