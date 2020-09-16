Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Monday September 14th, 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late Paul Rousseau. Loving mother of Andrea Kneilands (John) and Thomas Rousseau. Dear grandfather of Zackary Harris (Alia), Aimee Nabert (Wolfgang) and Hailey Gray-Ferguson (Brett) and great grandmother of Olive Harris, Theodore Harris and Trick Ferguson. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Peggy Dart and her beloved sister Wendy Woodward (John). Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Friday September 18th, 2020 at 10 am. Please R.S.V.P. if you are attending the mass to (905) 372-5132 between 9- 5 pm. Private family interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
