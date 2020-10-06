On Monday, October 5, 2020, Carolyn Byers, aged 80, passed peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, ON, with family by her side, following a brief illness with colon cancer. She was predeceased by her brother, Tom Foster, and her parents, Eleanor and Hatcher Foster of Kendal, ON, and is survived by her brother, Wayne Foster (June) of Port Hope, and sisters, Judy Bates (Garth) of North Bay, and Pat Carruthers (Bob) of Newcastle. Carolyn was a devoted mother to Diane Elder and Scott Byers (Claudia), both of Port Hope. She was the treasured grandmother of Emma and Bethany Byers, and Alexander and Thomas Elder. Born in the farming community of Simcoe, ON, Carolyn's first job was on a tobacco farm at age 15. She graduated from Bowmanville High School and went on to community college then acquired an office staff position with General Motors of Canada. Carolyn met Jerry Byers in the late 1950s at a community dance and they were married in 1962. They raised their family on a small farm in the Welcome area where Carolyn stayed home tending family and daily chores, and Jerry worked at Goodyear in Bowmanville. Always an active member of the community, Carolyn supported the United Church and was secretary for the United Church Women for many years. Carolyn was generous with her time and volunteered many hours to support the Red Cross. She received a Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2003 in recognition of her volunteer contributions. In retirement, Carolyn shared a passion for gardening and being active outdoors with her special friend and companion, Erich Bahr. For many years they liked a daily regimen of nature walks by the lake, enjoying each other's company. They traveled abroad together and made fond memories in the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, the Baltics, and England. The family wishes to thank Carolyn's friends and neighbors for expressing their support during her illness. Also, thanks to Northumberland Hills Hospital staff for their excellent care. At Carolyn's request, there will be no funeral nor visitation due to circumstances of Covid-19. Charitable donations may be made to Port Hope United Church, Port Hope Fare Share Food Bank, or a charity of choice
. Carolyn will be greatly missed and remembered for her selfless kindness to others. Nothing Gold Can Stay by Robert Frost Nature's first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf's a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay.