Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll Davidson


1913 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll Davidson Obituary
Born in Clarksburg, Ontario, on December 5, 1913, Carroll passed away peacefully in Millbrook, Ontario, on January 16, 2020, in her 107th year. Former resident of The Town of Mount Royal and Baie D'Urfe, Quebec, and Peterborough, Ontario. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ross Davidson. Loving sister of the late Jack Mitchell of Thornbury, the late Richard Mitchell of Toronto, the late Edith (Pete) Braithwaite of Brampton, and the late Alan Mitchell of Brockville. Dearest mother of Bruce (Katherine) of Port Hope, Dr. John (Judy) of Vero Beach, FL, and Jane of Peterborough. Loving grandmother of Niall and Colin Davidson, Morgan McMillan, Christopher, Caroline and Andrew Davidson, Emily and the late Kathryn (Katie) Niedoba, and Emily and Elayne Dempster. Great grandmother of Ben, Noah, Sadie, Zoe, Trent, James, Simon, Jacob, Hannah, and Madilyn. No visitation. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be announced. In memory of Carroll, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carroll's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -