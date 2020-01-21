|
Born in Clarksburg, Ontario, on December 5, 1913, Carroll passed away peacefully in Millbrook, Ontario, on January 16, 2020, in her 107th year. Former resident of The Town of Mount Royal and Baie D'Urfe, Quebec, and Peterborough, Ontario. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ross Davidson. Loving sister of the late Jack Mitchell of Thornbury, the late Richard Mitchell of Toronto, the late Edith (Pete) Braithwaite of Brampton, and the late Alan Mitchell of Brockville. Dearest mother of Bruce (Katherine) of Port Hope, Dr. John (Judy) of Vero Beach, FL, and Jane of Peterborough. Loving grandmother of Niall and Colin Davidson, Morgan McMillan, Christopher, Caroline and Andrew Davidson, Emily and the late Kathryn (Katie) Niedoba, and Emily and Elayne Dempster. Great grandmother of Ben, Noah, Sadie, Zoe, Trent, James, Simon, Jacob, Hannah, and Madilyn. No visitation. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be announced. In memory of Carroll, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 21, 2020