Catharine SCOTT

Passed away peacefully at Hope St. Terrace, Port Hope on July 10, 2020 in her 94th year. Catharine Hugh, beloved wife of the late Ross Scott. Loving mother of the late Brenda Stalker, and Paul Scott. Proud grandmother of Natalie Battersby (Gord), Lori Oke (Ed), Jarrod Scott (Renee) and the late Colin Scott. Cherished great grandmother of Finley, Simone, Khole, and Mitchell. Dear sister of the late Geraldine Pacey (Jack) and the late Mary Callaghan (Mike). Mother - in - law of Carl Stalker, and Ann Scott. Private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com