|
|
MORRISON, Catherine "Marie" Peacefully at Extendicare Cobourg on Monday March 9th, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Rolland Morrison. Loving mother of Brenda Arthur (Doug) and Bob Morrison. Dear grandmother of Todd (Darcy), Shawn (Aaron), Troy (Dawn), Kristin (Jaimie), Brent and Michael (Heather) and great grandmother of Olivia, Julia, Clark, Cohen, Ava and Ivy. Pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters Harry, Annie, Grace, Viola, John, Gordon, Esther, Elizabeth and Les. Friends are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 11 King St., W., Colborne on Friday March 13th from 11 am - 12 noon, followed by a funeral service at 12 noon. Interment in Fairview Cemetery in the Spring. If desired donations may be made to Extendicare Cobourg or Sick Kids. Marie's family would like to thank all the staff at Extendicare. The wonderful care given to my mother and the comfort and support to us both this past week has meant so much to me. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. Thank You Mom Your gentle kind unselfish ways have made me the woman I am today. Thank you for that. Life's road has been long, challenges to overcome. Your strength and courage as you lost your parents, dad, your 9 siblings and close friends. I admire you for that. It broke my heart to watch you fade, each visit I made, but my touch always brought a smile. Thank you for that. Your love and gentle ways touched so many. My memories of you will last forever. Thank You Mom Love Brenda
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 12, 2020