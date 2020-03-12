Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles G. (Charlie) Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles G. (Charlie) Hall Obituary
At his home on Friday March 6, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Mary Hall (nee Garrett). Loving father of Charles Jr. (Jen), Bill (Sue), Wendy (her son Douglas), Terry (Anita), Doug (Suzanne), Ron (Lisa), Ted (Anne), Gary, Colleen, Kimberley, Melanie, Terry, Rodney and the late Cathy and Scott. Charles will be lovingly remembered by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Darius Hall and Izarah Hall (nee Irwin). Brother of Margaret Moore and predeceased by brothers John and Henry and sisters Blanche, Elva, Ruth, Violet and Lois. A celebration of life will be held at the Baltimore Community Centre on Saturday March 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. If desired donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -