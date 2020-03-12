|
|
At his home on Friday March 6, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Mary Hall (nee Garrett). Loving father of Charles Jr. (Jen), Bill (Sue), Wendy (her son Douglas), Terry (Anita), Doug (Suzanne), Ron (Lisa), Ted (Anne), Gary, Colleen, Kimberley, Melanie, Terry, Rodney and the late Cathy and Scott. Charles will be lovingly remembered by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Darius Hall and Izarah Hall (nee Irwin). Brother of Margaret Moore and predeceased by brothers John and Henry and sisters Blanche, Elva, Ruth, Violet and Lois. A celebration of life will be held at the Baltimore Community Centre on Saturday March 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. If desired donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 12, 2020