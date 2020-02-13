Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allison Funeral Home
103 Mill Street North
Port Hope, ON
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's Anglican Church
Pine Street North
Port Hope, ON
Charles George Arnold "Bud" Bailey

Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday February 6, 2020. Bud Bailey beloved husband of the late Marilyn Fenton. Dear father of Debbie Irwin (Bill), Greg Bailey (Lisa) and Jennifer Bailey. Loving grandfather of Amber (Brock), Blake (Mikayla), Clayton (Claire) and Lauren (Travis), Cale (Noelle) and Chase Bailey, Bud (Marsha) and Alex Tinney and great-grandfather of Keaton ,Wyatt and Logan. Brother of Doreen Blasko and Beverley Kostoff. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Saturday February 29 from 1-4 pm. Funeral Service at St. John's Anglican Church, Pine Street North, Port Hope, Sunday march 1 at 2 p.m. Spring interment, Port Hope Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to St. John's Church or . www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 13, 2020
