At the Applefest Lodge, Brighton on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, age 92 years. C. Bruce Goodfellow of Brighton, son of the late Cecil Goodfellow and the late Edna Mary (Skinkle). Loving husband of L. Doreen (Lovett). Dear father of Lori Goodfellow of Barrie, and Stephen Goodfellow and his wife Kim of Oakville. Brother of Georgina Finnie of Peterborough, predeceased by his sisters, Doreen Hunter, Mae Morgan, Helen Hough, Dorothy Whiting, and his brothers, Douglas Goodfellow and William Goodfellow. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Melanie Goodfellow, Laura and her husband Liam Freer, Sarah Goodfellow, and his many nieces and nephews. A Private Family Service will be held. Cremation with interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Codrington. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, or the Trinity St. Andrew's United Church, Brighton, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121) www.rushnellfamilyservices.com



