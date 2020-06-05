Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Charles Ling dear father of Martin (Lamanda), C.J. (Alli) and Michael. Loving grandfather of Emily and Nolan, Avyanna and Ethan. Brother of Mary Moore, Dan (Sharon), Doug and Kelly. Former husband of Juvy and Beverley. A private family graveside service was held at Welcome Church Cemetery. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 5, 2020.