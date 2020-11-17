Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Eva Campbell. Loving father of the late Janice Campbell and Theresa Venditti. Dear grandfather of Melisa and Robert. Survived by his brother Ernest Campbell and Helena Arseneault. Visiting will be held from 9-10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Cobourg on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to MacCoubrey Funeral Home at (905) 372-5132 during business hours. Interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Scarborough. If desired, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice
