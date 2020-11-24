It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles 'David' Ramsay in his 99th year, on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Ed's House, Cobourg. David was the beloved and devoted husband of Eileen for 72+ years, loving father of Paul (Marci), Joan (Ron), Peter (Rosemary), Colleen (Wayne), Michael (Peggie), Theresa (Doug), Bill (Nancy), Chris, and Mark (Karianne). Proud Grandpa to 14 grandsons and 7 granddaughters, and proud Great Grandpa of 14 great grandsons and 7 great granddaughters. David and Eileen loved to dance and in his final days, Eileen filled the room with beautiful music they enjoyed dancing to in their younger years. David touched many lives and will be remembered for his outgoing and humourous personality. He loved paddling his canoe on Buckskin lake where he spent endless hours teaching his kids and grandkids how to play cards, how to paddle a canoe and how to make loon calls. Buckskin Lake continues to bring happiness and joy to David's family. In recent years, he loved touring the Cobourg harbour on his scooter 'The Red Ferrari' and telling jokes to anyone who would listen. David was a hero - a World War II Veteran. He was one of many Canadian soldiers who helped to liberate Holland from German occupation. In May of this year, David's grandson Ian McKelvey organized a parade to honour and celebrate the 75th anniversary of the contribution his Grandpa made to the freedom of the very grateful nation. David leaves us all with an abundance of memories, love and inspiration. He made the world a better place in so many ways. You will be dearly missed but your humour, love and positive spirit will live forever. Thank you to the amazing caregivers, Dr. Mule and Ed's House staff for providing David with comfort in his final days. A complete memorial mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, Cobourg, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend must register at www.MacCoubrey.com
. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation can do so to Ed's House Hospice or St. Vincent de Paul Society.