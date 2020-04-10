|
BRIAND, Charles Thomas - Peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Coulter). Loving father of Danny (Susan), Tom (Pam), Donna (Paul), Glenn (Trish) and David (Rhonda). Charles will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Charles' life will take place at a later date. Donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 10, 2020