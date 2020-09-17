1/1
Charles Thomas HUNT
It is with great sadness that the Hunt family announces the passing of Charlie - proud father of Roberta (Glenn) and Laurie; grandfather to Dara Potts; former husband to Jean; dear friend of Leslie Osborne; brother to Shirley (Don); and uncle to Brett and Lindsay Lupton. Friend and familiar character to many in his chosen home of Northumberland County. His knack for do-it-yourself projects inspired him to tackle several major home renovations where his family lived and enjoyed country life. Charlie had a passion for the good ole game of hockey, was dedicated to both his childhood and local Pals and was an avid Tim Horton's coffee drinker. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the support staff at Cobourg Retirement Residence, Central East LHIN, and Dr. Everdell and team. Donations in Charlie's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. A celebration of life will happen at a future date.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
