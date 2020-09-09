1/1
Charmaine GROZELLE
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer; she fought with grace and determination and was grateful for every moment. Devoted and loving Momma Bear to Becky (Jay), David (Margaret) and Corey. Marvelous sister to Lynn (Mike), Bev (Colin) and Kim (Kevin); and adoring Mimi to Iain, Emma and Fynn. Heaven is a better place today because of her, but the world is just not the same, a beautiful spirit that will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. We will miss her dearly and keep in our hearts forever... always. There will be two visitations held on Saturday, September 12 from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg. Attendees must RSVP to funeral home at 905-372-5132 during business hours. Donations in memory of Charmaine may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 9, 2020.
