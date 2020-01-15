Home

Chris Mitchell

Chris Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Frederick Christopher 'Chris' Passed away at Regency Manor Nursing Home, Port Hope, Wednesday January 1, 2020. Chris Mitchell beloved husband of the late Edna Bate. Loving father of Stephen Mitchell (Stephanie) and James Mitchell (the late Doreen). Dear grandfather of David Mitchell (Stephanie), Jennifer Arsenault (Shawn), Jimmy Mitchell, Alicia Mitchell (Mangold) and Andrew Mitchell (Amanda). Survived by his great-grandchildren Joel, Nicholas, Cailiegh, Matthew, Alex, Izaak, Taylor, Preston, Kendyl and Markus. Brother of the late Norma Linden and Betty Bennett. Private service was held at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 15, 2020
