PANEPINTO, Christopher Lee - Suddenly, on Monday, February 10, 2020, in his 34th year. Beloved son of Lea and the late Mario. Loving brother of Robby and his wife Erin, and David. Cherished partner of Olivia Mitchell. Dear grandson of Rosina and the late Onofrio, and Serafina and the late Francesco Maltese. Nephew of Tony (Godfather) and his wife Margaret, Joe and his wife Deb, Carm and his wife Brenda (Godmother), Anna and her husband Paul Davey, Paul and his wife Sharon, Enza and her husband Sal Gano, Angelo Maltese and his wife Debbie, Josey Maltese and her partner John Testa. He will be sadly missed by his many cousins, friends, his cat Springs and puppy Gunner. Visitation to be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg on Friday, February 14, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, Cobourg, on Saturday, February 15, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation the . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 13, 2020