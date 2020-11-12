1/4
Clara Joan (Brown) Whyte
1923-08-17 - 2020-11-11
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Clara Joan Whyte(Brown). Joan passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97. Joan is predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd Whyte WWII Veteran 1945, loving parents Ray and Hazel Brown, sister Frances Peck Thompson (Brown)2017, great nephew Noel Marshall 2015. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, nephew Stephen (Paula) Thompson, niece Jewel (Sean) Marshall, great niece Bryanna Thompson , great nephews Aaron Thompson and Ian Marshall. Joan had lived her whole life in Cobourg. Raised with her sister on Albert Street, Joan attended St Andrews Presbyterian Church and was a former employee of the Dutch Oven Bakery. Joan married Lloyd in 1943 before Lloyd was sent to Halifax and then onto Europe,1945. Joan dedicated her life to her family assisting Frances to raise her four children. The family wish to acknowledge Extendicare Cobourg and NHH for their compassion, care and excellence during this most difficult year.

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
