Peacefully, on September 8, 2020, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, in his 103rd year. Beloved husband of Vera (nee Gorman). Loving father of Brenda (Ben) Ferguson, the late Harry (Maureen) and the late Deanna. Cherished grandfather of Brandon (Jackie) and Jordan (Renate) Ferguson; Leland, Hayden and Graham Ash. Dear great-grandfather of Carter, Quentin and Spencer Ferguson. On September 5, 2020, Clarence celebrated his 102nd birthday. For many years Clarence was an active member of the Odd Fellows Lodge, holding a few high-ranking positions. He was an active member of the Port Hope-Cobourg Association for Community Living, a founding member of Cobourg and District Community Care and recognized his family roots through his long-standing involvement with the Cold Springs Pioneer Memorial Cemetery. A private service, with an interment in Pioneer Cemetery, Cold Springs, will take place. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.