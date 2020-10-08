1/1
Clifford Henry BLACK
Passed away with family by his side at the PRHC on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Cherished husband of Carol (nee Campbell) for 57 years. Loving father of Charlie and Carrie (Gerry) Ward. Proud Poppa of Jesse (Ashley) and Hayden. Dear brother of Shirley (Wayne) Tracey, Charlie (Wendy), Randy (Chris) and Tammie. Predeceased by his siblings Allan and Linda (Bob) Francis and parents Joe & Ruby. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cliff was greatly loved and respected by his family and friends and will be missed terribly. Cliff grew up in Omemee, lived in Cobourg for many years where he and Carol raised their family and eventually settled in Peterborough. He was a master butcher and had a long career with A & P Grocers. He enjoyed sports, wildlife and working in the garden. Cliff loved a good day of fishing or coffee with the boys at the mall. More than anything, he treasured time spent with his family. Rest easy Pops, we caught you in our hearts and we'll never let you go. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A heartfelt thank you to the ICU staff at PRHC for their exceptional care of Cliff. If desired, donations may be made to Peterborough Humane Society or OFAH. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 8, 2020.
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
October 7, 2020
During my time in Cobourg, Cliff was my hockey coach for a number of years. A number of decades later our families moved here to Peterborough and we reconnected with some hockey stories. I always enjoyed running in to Cliff either at King St. Market or other stores in town. A real gentleman and friend. My heart goes out to Cliff's family and friends.
Stephen MacPhee
Friend
