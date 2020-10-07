1/1
Clifford Orval DONAGHUE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONAGHUE, Clifford Orval Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Clifford Donaghue was a naval veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dear father of Jim Donaghue (Marie-Annette) and Sandra Curtis (Rick Halford). Grandfather of Everett (Ashley), Bryan (Taylor) and Stephen (Andrea). Great-grandfather of Scotlyn, Harper, Kalina, Cole, Katherine and Cadence. Brother of Colin and the late Kenneth Donaghue. Father-in-law of the late Terry Curtis. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to Port Hope United Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved