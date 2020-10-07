DONAGHUE, Clifford Orval Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Clifford Donaghue was a naval veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dear father of Jim Donaghue (Marie-Annette) and Sandra Curtis (Rick Halford). Grandfather of Everett (Ashley), Bryan (Taylor) and Stephen (Andrea). Great-grandfather of Scotlyn, Harper, Kalina, Cole, Katherine and Cadence. Brother of Colin and the late Kenneth Donaghue. Father-in-law of the late Terry Curtis. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to Port Hope United Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com