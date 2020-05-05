On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Cora Kathleen Boulter, known as "Kay" passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in her 85th year after a prolonged illness. Kay was born to parents, Cora and Tom Juniper in Toronto, Ontario. Kay married Bob (Robert) in 1957. They raised four children while job transfers moved them from Geraldton to Toronto, Sault Ste. Marie , back to Toronto, onto Richmond Hill, then settling down for retirement in Cobourg in 1990. Kay loved raising her children, meeting people and making friends. She held positions in the banking industry, secretarial, apparel and jewelry retail service besides having a craft business for over 20 years. She was always involved - organizing events and volunteering. In the last few years, Kay could be spotted at a Red Hat function or maybe helping at Petticoat Lane, walking with her good friend, George, playing board games at Friendship Group or perhaps calling bingo at the Palisades or Rosewood Estates or even selling her hand painted cards at a show. Kay also enjoyed having all her family together, and would organize the 'potluck' to see all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and more for many Christmases and Easters together. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Kay leaves behind her only sibling, dear sister and friend, Ruth Cooke of Barrie and nephews; Tom (Doreen) and Clayton. She will be dearly missed by her good friend, George Shirton and his sons, Doug and Jeff. Kay's children; Ken (Lilia -pre-deceased), Karen (Art), Kelly (Michael) and Robert "George "(Stephanie) mourn her loss as well as grandchildren; Mark (Amberlea), Michele (Chad), Christine (Jay), Jacquie (T.J.), Stephanie (Stacey), Brandon (Madison) and Katelyn. She will also not be forgotten in the hearts of her great-grandchildren; Jillian, Parker, Fletcher and Finnegan as she shared many crafty ideas with them. Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, the family has opted for a private funeral service. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the near future and Kay's wishes are that we all attend, share some good food, stories and laughter. Please watch for notice of this in the local papers and while you are waiting, jot down a story or two to share about Kay and your friendship so we can all share a smile. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kay's memory to the Northumberland Fare Share Foodbank (Cobourg) or Northumberland Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 5, 2020.