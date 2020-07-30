1/1
Daisy Grant (Fleming) WHITE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daisy White at the Veteran Centre, K wing, Sunnybrook Hospital on July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack White (deceased) and lovingly remembered by daughter Michele, sons David (Sharon), John (Belen) and daughter Deirdre. Dearly missed by grandchildren Anders, Miranda, Aidan and Liam. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1924, her childhood was spent between family in Ireland and Scotland. Daisy served with the British Army Royal Corps of Signals, 45th Home Division until war's end. She attended Trinity College, Dublin where she met Jack and was married in 1949. Daisy graduated with Honours Degrees, BA and a subsequent MA in English literature. The family immigrated to Canada in 1954, first to Saskatchewan and in the summer of 1955 to Port Hope and Trinity College School. Other moves to Brantford and Toronto in 1971 settled her for the next 48 years. Port Hope remained a summer destination for many years. Daisy was an accomplished actress, food writer for the Globe and Mail and Toronto Star, gracious hostess and gourmet cook, teacher, public speaker and an extraordinary correspondent. She will be remembered for her love of life, support and friendship and her warmth, wit and charm. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto www.alz.to.

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 30, 2020.
