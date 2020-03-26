|
On a bright, sunny morning, Darlene peacefully passed away on February 29, 2020 at NHH in her 80th year. Daughter of Clara and Alphonse Beauchamp. Partner of the late Jack. Dear sister of Hazel (Jerry), Albert "Peno", Millie, Martha, Leo, Viv and Ivan. Aunt of Joan(Kristin), Ronnie and Arthur. Great Aunt of Ronnie Jr. (Dodi) and Kelly and Janice. Will be missed by many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. Darlene loved living life. Darlene always had a smile on her face and she loved to laugh. Darlene loved her family. Darlene was the beloved aunt of the family, bringing them all together to make wonderful family memories of music and laughter. She loved spending summers in Belle River with her beloved sister, Hazel, her favorite brother-in-law, Jerry, her niece, Joan and family. Darlene loved her nephew, Ronnie and her great nephews, Ronnie Jr. and Kelly, whom she followed with pride on the Nascar Canada race circuit. Darlene also loved hitting the Casino's with her nephew, Arthur. Darlene had an endless love for all animals, especially her cats and Joan and Kristin's dogs. Darlene loved fashion and always dressed with a flare. Darlene had a wonderful career at Eaton's in Toronto. Once she retired, she dedicated her time as a member of the Royal Canadian Legion working at multiple branches. With her partner, Jack, they found and fell in love with Cobourg 30 years ago. Together in retirement they played, travelled and enjoyed walking the boardwalk, and of course Darlene loved to shop. For the past 6 years, Darlene has battled multiple health issues. With Joan and Kristin by her side, Darlene found a second home within Cobourg at Victoria Retirement Living. It was at that time they became known as the 3 Musketeers. No opportunity for adventure was missed as the 3 Musketeers continued Darlene's ongoing quest to live life to the fullest. Cremation with a Celebration of Life Gathering at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Saturday March 28th from 1 to 4 pm with Catholic Prayers being offered at 1pm. Many thanks to all of the staff at NHH, especially those on the Restorative Care Unit. Each one of you showed selfless care, true respect, and unconditional love for our Aunt Darlene, for us, Joan and Kristin and our "Kids" Hobie and Summer. All donations on behalf of Darlene should be directed to the NHH Foundation in care of the Restorative Care Unit or to the Northumberland Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. We will all miss you Darlene, and your passion for life. You were a bright light on this earth. Now, Darlene, you are a bright light in Heaven.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 26, 2020