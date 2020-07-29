1/1
Darlene SANDERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday, July 26th, 2020. Darlene Sanders (nee Phillips) beloved wife of Barry Sanders. Loving mother of Rachel Cromlish (Rick), Laura, Carolyn, and Eric Sanders. Dear grandmother of Finley and Claire. Daughter of Evelyn Phillips and the late Charles. Sister of Steve Phillips (Karen), Blair Phillips, Paula Sanders (Ray), David Phillips (Joanne), Ryan Phillips (Erika), Cory Phillips (Lacey), Troy Phillips, Jeni Gardiner (Ryan), and the late Patricia and Derek Robertson. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and a true friend to even more. In mourning and in laughter, we all keep her with us. A private family service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to Ovarian Cancer Canada. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved