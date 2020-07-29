Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday, July 26th, 2020. Darlene Sanders (nee Phillips) beloved wife of Barry Sanders. Loving mother of Rachel Cromlish (Rick), Laura, Carolyn, and Eric Sanders. Dear grandmother of Finley and Claire. Daughter of Evelyn Phillips and the late Charles. Sister of Steve Phillips (Karen), Blair Phillips, Paula Sanders (Ray), David Phillips (Joanne), Ryan Phillips (Erika), Cory Phillips (Lacey), Troy Phillips, Jeni Gardiner (Ryan), and the late Patricia and Derek Robertson. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and a true friend to even more. In mourning and in laughter, we all keep her with us. A private family service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to Ovarian Cancer Canada. www.allisonfuneralhome.com