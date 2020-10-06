Monteith, David Charles January 12, 1938 - October 2, 2020 Dave passed, by his choice, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, Ontario. He is survived is survived by his much loved and respected grandchildren; Ian, Katey and Alex Curry; Megan, Adam and Nicholas Monteith; Claire and Molly Hryciw. Father of Nancy (Tony, deceased), David (Patti), Lori (Tom) and Lisa Jo (Paul). Caring husband of Pat (Facey) for 64 years, and special companion of his caring dog Dixie. Predeceased by his parents, Evelyn (Aitcheson) and Glenn Monteith, brother Tom Monteith, sister Mary Pethick and her children Jennifer and Thomas. Survived by brothers Joe (Sonia), Alex (Janet), Philip (Susan) and sister Eleanor, as well as brother-in-law Wayne Pethick. Dave was born in Stratford, Ontario. He grew up on farms in South Western Ontario and attended high school in St. Marys, Ontario. He lived in London, Toronto then Port Hope for the past 58 years. His working life was spent at GM Diesel in London, Russel-Hipwell Engines in Toronto, Dunham-Bush Refrigeration in Port Hope, GM Canada - Oshawa, and Electronic Data Systems of Canada in Whitby. With the advent of computers and information systems, his working life was never dull with so much to learn and many challenges. Dave's first love as always farming. That meant moving to rural Port Hope and building our retirement home in the late seventies. He had riding horses, beef cattle and crops. He retired in 1993 to farm full time until 2015 when Parkinson's required a less strenuous schedule. He enjoyed travels to New Zealand, Australia, Europe and best of all, were many trips to Cornwall, England to visit relatives. Much of his leisure time was spent at horse and cattle related activities, as well as baseball parks, hockey rinks and lacrosse fields. He believed that young people thrive and learn at sporting activities. Dave loved playing bridge and while playing he met many interesting people. A gathering will be held to remember him at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery in Lakeside, Ontario in the spring if COVID permits. Please remember Dave in your thoughts and prayers. If desired, remembrance donations may be made to support Port Hope Minor Sports; Northumberland Humane Society - Port Hope, Christ Church Anglican Cemetery Fund, Lakeside, Ontario. www.allisonfuneralhome.com