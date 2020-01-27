|
|
Peacefully at Land Mark Court Retirement Home , Ottawa on Thursday January 24th, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen Pedlar and late Shirley Pedlar. Loving father of David (Margaret Kennedy) and Scott (Michele). Dear grandfather of Shannon (Fred) and Kimberly (Mike) and great grandfather of Kaija. Pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 11 King St., W., Colborne on Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 1-2 pm., followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. If desired donations may be made to Community Care Colborne. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 27, 2020