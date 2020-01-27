Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
11 King St. W.
Colborne, ON K0K 1S0
(905) 355-2829
Resources
More Obituaries for David PEDLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edwin "Ted" PEDLAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Edwin "Ted" PEDLAR Obituary
Peacefully at Land Mark Court Retirement Home , Ottawa on Thursday January 24th, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen Pedlar and late Shirley Pedlar. Loving father of David (Margaret Kennedy) and Scott (Michele). Dear grandfather of Shannon (Fred) and Kimberly (Mike) and great grandfather of Kaija. Pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 11 King St., W., Colborne on Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 1-2 pm., followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. If desired donations may be made to Community Care Colborne. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -