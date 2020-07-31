It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lawrence Massey on Sunday, July 26th at Streamway Villa in Cobourg. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humour and penchant for practical jokes. Beloved husband of the late Joanne Massey, he will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Angela, and Adam and his grandchildren, Aidan, Niamh, Fergus, Calder and Finn. Lawrence will be terribly missed by his sisters, Kathy and Verlie, brothers Don and Richard, and extended family and friends. Service information will be provided at a later date. Any donations can be made to the Parkinson's Society or Streamway Villa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store