|
|
On April 12th, 2020 our family experienced the sudden loss of a brother, uncle, cousin, and nephew. David was well known in the Port Hope community as a scooter rider (Scooter Dave), long time school crossing guard, his love of the Fire service and for his active participation at the annual Port Hope Fall Fair. David faced many challenges in his life. However, he went so much further in life than many may have expected him to do. On Easter Sunday 2020, David joined his parents, Vernon and Elsie MacKenzie, who he has deeply missed, and his brother Wayne. David will be forever missed by his siblings, Linda Mackenzie-Nicholas, Glen MacKenzie, Allan MacKenzie (Linda), and Timothy Marc (Lucia). He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. At this time, David's family wants to express their appreciation to Glen MacKenzie for the above and beyond long-term support he provided David. Due to the current physical distancing restrictions, a private service will be held. For those interested in making a donation, please know he was passionate and supportive of The Sick Kids Foundation. David's family would be greatly appreciative of your donations to this organization. They can be made online at sickkidsfoundation.com/donate, by mail to Sick Kids Foundation, 525 University Avenue, Suite 835 Toronto, ON, Canada M5G 2L3 or by phone at 1-800-661-1083
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 23, 2020