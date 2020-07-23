Peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Port Hope on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 67. David Bell was the beloved husband of the late Millicent "Millie" Bell (nee Marshall). Loving father of Scott (Jessica Miller) and James (Emma). Loved grandfather of Mark, Troy, and Chloe. Dear brother of Brenda Nurse (David) and uncle of Tammy and Lori Nurse. David will be missed by many other relatives and friends. A private family service and interment will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 23, 2020.