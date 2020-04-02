|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of David (Dixie) Walker, on Friday, March 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joan of 64 years. His children Debbie Chapley (Scott), David Walker (Lynn), and Dana Burjaw (Richard). His grandchildren Lindsay, Craig, Jennifer, Brandon, Stephanie, and Sarah, and his great-granddaughter Adalyn. He is also survived by his big sister Mabel Bunnell. Dixie was a champion hunter, trapper, angler, euchre player, and driver, at least in his own mind. He was a generous man who was always willing to help family and friends with anything. We will all miss his many stories and crazy antics. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home who made sure Dixie was well taken care of this last year with both compassion and humour. During these uncertain times, we will be having a private family burial, and a celebration of life will follow when the world returns to normal. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 2, 2020