|
|
David Wayne Brooks of Cobourg, Ontario passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 31, 2020 in his 80th year following a courageous battle and short illness. Taken from us far too soon, Wayne was the cherished, beloved and devoted husband of Merete (predeceased) for 54 years. Their deep mutual love and respect for each other was an inspiration to us all. Wayne provided exceptional primary care for Merete for a number of years. "Only with our Dad's extraordinary care of our Mom were we blessed to have her many more years following her illness". Born and raised in Claremont, Ontario the son of Andrew and Mary Irene (Pearse) he later made the Town of Cobourg, Ontario his home. Precious father of Ann, Andrew, Catherine (Bruce), Irene (Dennis), Alex, Jason (Ally), Chantelle (Aaron), Bob, Kim, Jordie, Richard and Jennifer. Adored grandfather of Justin, Owen, Connor, Taylor, Erica, Brooke, Braydon, Chloe, Dylan, Sophia, Paige and Mason. Wayne was so proud of his children and grandchildren; he took great joy and pride in their life accomplishments. Loving brother of Harold, Elmer (predeceased), Lyall (predeceased), Dorothy McClurg (predeceased), and Glenn (Gail). Wayne was an accomplished athlete excelling in football, wrestling, basketball and swimming. Obtaining the Canadian Life Saving Bronze Cross in swimming at an early age, he worked summers as a lifeguard and swim instructor. After graduating from Whitby High School in 1960 Wayne attended Trent University obtaining his Bachelor of Education. A respected and innovative educator, Wayne taught with the Northumberland and Newcastle Board of Education for 32 years starting at MJ Hobbs for 2 years, moving to Dale Road Public School for his final 30 years. Always attentive and engaging Wayne had a way of simplifying life's challenges and was a great source of reason and counsel for many. Wayne was a long-time resident of Cobourg and heavily involved with numerous local organizations volunteering his time in particular with youth baseball. Known for his distinctive 'Tilley Hat' he was always up for an engaging conversation, over coffee or a cold beer. He always saw the good in people and they in turn saw it clearly in him. The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care of Dr. Francesco Mulé with palliative care in Cobourg, Ontario along with St. Elizabeth nurses Melanie, Victoria and Minke. Your visits were often a highlight of our Dad's day. A celebration of life is planned in the coming months and the family will advise of a date, time and location. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to a . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 10, 2020