|
|
Passed away peacefully at Crown Ridge Nursing Home on Friday, April 3, 2020 in his 82nd year. Loving husband of the late Carolyn "Carrie" Lloyd. Cherished father of Jane Lloyd and her partner Claude Gagnon, Elizabeth Lloyd and predeceased by his son John Lloyd. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Erin Lloyd and Kayla Ayres. Survived by his brother Peter Lloyd and his wife Karen and their family. At this time cremation will take place and a celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Diabetes Association or the Canadian Cancer Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 9, 2020