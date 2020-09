It is with great sadness that we advise the passing of Dean Davey quietly in his sleep on August 25. Dean lived out his days in his beloved home in Grafton Ontario. He is survived by son Lee and daughters Deana and Lesley. Grandchildren Jason, Ashley, Samantha, Corey, Cole, Kylie and great grandson Ben. The laughter will be missed around the island. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. You will be missed. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers appreciated.