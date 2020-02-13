|
|
VAN DYKE; Debora Ann (née Dickenson) February 6, 1959 - December 21, 2019 It is with deep sorrow we announce the unexpected passing of Debbie in Chandler, Arizona. Beloved wife of Steven. Loving and proud mother of Andrew (Natalie) Dickenson of Mesa, Arizona. Grandmother to William. Cherished daughter of Barbara and Keith Dickenson of Baltimore, Ontario. Dear sister of Paul (Michele) Dickenson of Tamworth, Ontario and Dave (Dawn) Dickenson of Baltimore, ON. Remembered by her aunt Rosemary Scarff of Hamilton, Ontario and many cousins. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held in Cobourg, Ontario in the spring. Donations in Debbie's memory to an Animal Shelter of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 13, 2020