With her mother and daughter by her side, Debbie passed peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, on Friday, September 11, 2020. The perfect daughter to Betty Adams, beloved wife of Doug Smith, proud mother of Ryan (Tara Mackay), Alexis (Jeff Elliott) and the late Jonathan Smith, and adoring Nana of Jacob Elliott. Debbie was a force of love and friendship for so many of us. She made a positive difference on thousands upon thousands of lives through her work as an Elementary School Teacher, as Director of Volunteers at a charity for adults with disabilities in Las Vegas, as owner of Curves in Cobourg, and through her wonderful friendships and charitable passions. Debbie radiated goodness and imparted it on everyone she met. To quote many "the world needs more Debbies". A private service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11am. Family and friends are invited to live stream the service through a link available on the MacCoubrey website. A reception will follow from 2:00pm - 2:45pm and 3:00pm - 4:00pm. Reception attendees must RSVP to the funeral home at 905-372-5132 during business hours (9-5). Memorial donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital - Clay & Elaine Elliott Women's Heath Centre. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com