1/1
Delores Eleanor TURLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Victoria Retirement Living on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Turland. Loving mother of Chris (Julie), Shawn (Mary), Angie, Robert (Leslie), the late Berney (Linda) and the late Anastacia. Proud grandmother of Chantelle (Ryan), Lindsey, Brad, Rebecca, Connor (Sherene) and Riley. Great grandfather of Wyatt and Carver. Sister of Darce Campbell (Carol), the late Gail Batt (Connie), the late Rolly Campbell (Arna) and late Jimmy Campbell. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Pioneer Cemetery, Cold Springs. If desired donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit or Canadian Breast Cancer Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacCoubrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved