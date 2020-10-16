Peacefully at Victoria Retirement Living on Sunday October 4th 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Turland. Loving mother of Chris (Julie), Shawn (Mary), Angie, Robert (Leslie), the late Berney (Linda) and the late Anastacia. Proud grandmother of Chantelle (Ryan), Lindsey, Brad, Rebecca, Connor (Sherene) and Riley. Great grandfather of Wyatt and Carver. Sister of Darce Campbell (Carol), the late Gail Batt (Connie), the late Rolly Campbell (Arna) and late Jimmy Campbell. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Pioneer Cemetery, Cold Springs. If desired donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit or Canadian Breast Cancer Society
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.