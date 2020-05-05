Delores Rosetta McNeil
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Delores McNeil on May 2, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Daniel of whom she was married to for 61 years. She was a loving mother of Don (Jennie), Dawna, Doug (Linda), Darlene (Peter), her grandchildren Joshua (Becky), Samantha, Daniele, Royce (Cassie), Hunter and Mackenzie and great-grandchildren Desiree, Jaydon, Ava, Kyrie, Liam, Abigail and the late Noah. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on May 5, 2020.
