|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Brighton, Ontario, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, age 62 years. Predeceased by his parents Arthur "Art" Francis Dorland and Dorothy Rebecca (Way), his step-mother Marjorie Morgan, his sister Donna Dorland and nephew Mathew Nelson. Dennis was a proud father of Ashley Anderson (Paul), Hayley Blakeley (Ben), all of Belleville, Morgan Kotsovos (Mark) of Prince Edward County, and Whitney Dorland of Quinte West. Dear brother of Karl Dorland (Barb) of Trenton, Margie Nelson (Dale) of Wooler, Susan Dorland (Ian) of Oshawa, and Sally Dorland (Kevin) of Trenton. Dennis will be remembered by his seven grandchildren, his niece Amy and nephews Dan and Noah. Dennis was the definition of a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and all things about nature. He spent many years at the "camp" alongside his grandfather, father and many friends. Carhartt, camo and cowboy hats were among a few of Dennis's favourite things. His ability to make others laugh and his talent for storytelling will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held at the Wooler United Church, 2798 County Road 40, Wooler, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1 o'clock, Rev. Kathy Edmison officiating. Reception at the church to follow. Private family interment at a later date, at McPhail cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to honour the vision of Dennis's nephew may be made to the Mathew Nelson Memorial Scholarship fund at Carleton University. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 22, 2020