It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dianne Ida Pettitt on February 6th, 2020 at the age of 81. With family by her side, Dianne passed away peacefully at Scarborough Grace Hospital. Born in Toronto on August 20, 1938 to Ina Elizabeth White (nee Bell) and James Couper White, she is now reunited with the many loved ones who predeceased her including her cherished husband Ronald Pettitt, her parents, in-laws, dear sister Jeannette Orrisson and loving brother, James White. Missing Dianne daily are her children Philip, Kelly (Kimmy), Timothy (Lindsay) and her grandchildren Jaime, Chelsea, Ashley, Jack, Hailey and Blake. Dianne is also survived by her sister Lynn White-Tarr, sister-in-law Arlene and her nieces and nephews. Dianne will also be missed by her faithful dog, Dodger and his adopted family. Visitations on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Margaret-in-the-Pines Anglican Church, 4130 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough at 11 a.m. Dianne will be laid to rest at St. Margaret's Cemetery following her service. In lieu of flowers and in appreciation for Dianne's love of dogs, donations may be made to your local animal rescue or shelter in Dianne's memory.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 11, 2020