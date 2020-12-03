Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 73. Dona Wigmore (nee Foster) was the beloved wife of David "Wayne" Byers. Loving mother of Greg Wigmore (Heather), Julie Ryan, Pamela Wigmore-Lawson and step mother of Dean Byers, and Darryl Byers. Loved grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Joan Keene and Nadine Parish. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. A private family interment will be held. In memory of Dona, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis or the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
.