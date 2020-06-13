It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of Mr. Donald Earl Carson who passed away peacefully at home in Cobourg, Ontario in his 74th year on Sunday May 31, 2020. Don was a proud veteran of the Vietnam conflict with The United States Army 3rd Brigade 82nd ABN DIV., 82nd ABN DIV C. O Rangers 75th INF (LRRP) and the 82nd ABN DIV LT INF BDE 199th MP's and a retired Ontario Provincial Police Detective Contable. Predeceaced by his parents Jack and Carmel Leona Carson (Coreau) and his brother John (Susan). Don is survived by his spouse of 30 years Colleen Neumann and his step children Penny and Michael (Lisa) Neumann and his grandchildren Andie and Alaina. Don is also survived by his children, Paul (Kim), Kim (Tricia), Bradley (Marie), and Nicole (Jason) and his grandchildren Hannah, Brooklyn, Mackenzie, Austin, William and Gavin. and his brothers Dennis (Anne), Brian (Sandra). As per Don's wishes his ashes were directly interred in the Carson family plot at the Barrie Union Cemetery in Barrie, Ontario A celebration of life will be held at a later date A Hui Ho K?kou M?lama Pono. ("Take care, until we meet again") Family has requested in lieu of flowers charitable donations to: OPP Youth Foundation 777 Memorial Ave Orillia, ON L3V 7V3 www.oppyouthfoundation.ca www.rossfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 13, 2020.