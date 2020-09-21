Peacefully, after a courageous battle with heart disease, on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 61st year. Beloved partner of Rhonda Stanley. Loving father of Kaitlyn (Mark) McGinn and Jenna (Joey Martignetti) Davis. Dear grandfather of Peyton and Kiera McGinn. Cherished son of Donna and Elmer. Donald will be sadly missed by his sister Karen and all of his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid, a celebration of Don's life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Toronto General Hospital - CICU or the Ontario Federation of Anglers & Hunters would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com