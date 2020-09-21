1/1
Donald Elmer DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, after a courageous battle with heart disease, on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 61st year. Beloved partner of Rhonda Stanley. Loving father of Kaitlyn (Mark) McGinn and Jenna (Joey Martignetti) Davis. Dear grandfather of Peyton and Kiera McGinn. Cherished son of Donna and Elmer. Donald will be sadly missed by his sister Karen and all of his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid, a celebration of Don's life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Toronto General Hospital - CICU or the Ontario Federation of Anglers & Hunters would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacCoubrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved