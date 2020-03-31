|
|
Passed away suddenly at Kingston General Hospital at the age of 81. Beloved Husband of Mary Semple (Lake). Loving father to Deborah LeBlancq (Michael), Andrew Semple, Brian Semple, Cynthia Davis (Dan) and Matthew Semple (Lisa). Dear brother of the late Helen Clark (Elymer), the late Madeline Cooper (Stan), the late Joan Moynes (Don), Margie Reid (Bill), the late Clifford Semple (Janet), the late Diane Shephard, Jean Pnadachuck , Jim Semple (Brenda) and Marilyn McDonald. Papa will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren. Benjamin, Jamie, Nikki, Mary, Laura, Scott, Melody, Jason, Shelbie, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Trevor and Colby. Papa will also be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Don was an anchor not only to his family but also to his community. He touched many lives and hearts. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone whose life he touched. Don's (Papa's) Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 31, 2020