Date of Birth - October 17, 1929 Date of Death - August 16, 2020 Place of Birth - Quebec, Canada Donald Frank Simpson passed away peacefully on Sunday August 16th 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Don was dearly loved by all for his kindness, wit, humour, generosity and his compassionate open heart. Don was well known throughout the Northumberland area for his extraordinary talent as a visual artist. Don's artwork was admired, appreciated and loved by many. Don is survived by his wife Patricia Armstrong-Simpson, step daughter and son in-law Janice & Stephen Snider, grandchildren Urgon & Ariel Snider, step son's Stephen & Chris Armstrong. Brothers and sister in-law William & Beverley Simpson, Peter & Linda Simpson, Sisters and brother in law Patricia Stackhouse, Sandra Beauregard. Nieces & Nephews Donna Donovan, Judy Stackhouse, Sandi Beauregard & husband Joel Beauregard, Steven Simpson & Shannon Ross, Susan Simpson & Lou Cusano, Gillian Simpson & Patrick Hazzard, Peter Wine. Don was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy (Rusty) Woods, his parents Peter & Ida Simpson and brother in law's Russell Stackhouse & Richard Wine. Don will be truly missed and he is planted firmly in the hearts of all. Due to Covid - 19 the family will not be having a public memorial service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to: Diabetes Canada 416-363-3373



