Donald Frederick KING
1943 - 2020 Peacefully at Ed's House on Sunday October 4th in his 77th year, beloved husband of Elizabeth. Loving father to Craig and Susan (Rick Gendron) grandfather (Bompa) to Sarah Baird (Andrew) Aaron (deceased) Nicholas and Richard. Great grandfather (Bompa) to Oscar, Eddie and Isaac. Beloved Brother of Bevan (Sandi), sister Wendy Welsh (Ron) brothers-in-law Bev (Lillian), Trevor (deceased) Charlotte and Richard (Gloria deceased). Don was a firefighter for 37 years, RCAF for 4 years, Oakville, Cobourg Fire Department for 32 years. At Don's request a private family service will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery. A heartfelt thank you to the VON, The St. Elizabeth Society, the caring staff at Ed's House and Dr. Carson Kwok. In memoriam donations may be made to Ed's House or to the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Online condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 7, 2020.
