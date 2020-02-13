|
Workman, Donald George January 23, 1943 - February 7, 2020 Don Workman passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Son of Arthur and Pearl Workman both deceased. Brother of Doug (late Ruth) and Glen (Yvonne), uncle to 9 nieces and nephews and their families. Don was an avid tennis and baseball fan and spent many hours at the town park watching the local teams or walking his beloved collies around his neighbourhood. A graveside service will be held in the spring. If desired donations to the Northumberland Humane Society or the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Arrangements by Allison Funeral Home. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 13, 2020